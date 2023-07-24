Surprise Squad
Jefferson County man charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol Riots

Court documents state Eric Harrower helped rioters enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A Jefferson County man has been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots.

Two years later: Locals charged in Jan. 6 attack serve minimal jail time, probation

Federal investigators said photographs show Eric Harrower, with a long beard and wearing a red hoodie, both outside and inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Federal agents argue Harrower was a “willing participant” in the insurrection.

Investigators said they found Harrower because he traveled to Washington, D.C. with Joshua Dressel, who is from Festus. Dressel pleaded guilty earlier this year to being in the Capitol and was sentenced to 14 days in prison and ordered to pay $1,000 in fines and restitution.

Court documents claim Harrower and Dressel used overturned bike racks as ladders to help rioters climb up the Capitol steps. The men reportedly spent nearly 20 minutes inside of the Capitol.

Harrower is charged with four misdemeanor counts, including entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conducts. He is currently out on bond.

