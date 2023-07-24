Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

ISP investigating deadly shooting in East St. Louis Monday morning

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) is investigating a fatal shooting in East St. Louis that left one person dead.

ISP says the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive in St. Clair County. PSEG agents found a victim on scene suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Cardinal Glennon where he died from his injuries.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been received.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks left eight people injured and the driver arrested on a...
8 injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of...
School board in Missouri revokes anti-racism resolution issued after George Floyd killing
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
MSHP looking for person involved in weekend I-44 crash
MSHP looking for person involved in weekend I-44 crash
A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark

Latest News

1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
Shooting in Wood River under investigation
Shooting in Wood River under investigation
One alarm fire causes damage to vacant home
One alarm fire causes damage to vacant home
Police searching for suspect in north St. Louis double-shooting
Police searching for suspect in north St. Louis double-shooting