ISP investigating deadly shooting in East St. Louis Monday morning

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) is investigating a fatal shooting in East St. Louis that left one person dead.

ISP says the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive in St. Clair County. PSEG agents found a victim on scene suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Cardinal Glennon where he died from his injuries.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been received.

