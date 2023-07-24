Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway into a deadly car crash in Kirkwood on Sunday.

Witnesses told News 4 the driver was speeding and crashed into a light pole on Dougherty Ferry, just west of Geyer.

Police rushed to the scene just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers have not released any other information about the crash.

