Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood

An investigation is underway into a deadly car crash in Kirkwood on Sunday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway into a deadly car crash in Kirkwood on Sunday.

Witnesses told News 4 the driver was speeding and crashed into a light pole on Dougherty Ferry, just west of Geyer.

Police rushed to the scene just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers have not released any other information about the crash.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks left eight people injured and the driver arrested on a...
8 injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash
Fatal accident closes entrance onto WB I-44 from I-55/44 near downtown St. Louis
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, semi on I-44 near downtown St. Louis
Tiffany Richardson was arrested Saturday in relation to a North City double shooting on July...
Woman arrested, deceased identified in North City double shooting
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of...
School board in Missouri revokes anti-racism resolution issued after George Floyd killing
Mary Curtis is believed to be connected to the overdose deaths of four children.
Judge denies bond to pregnant woman believed to be connected to the overdose deaths of 4 children

Latest News

‘Flamingo Jingle’ event brings Christmas to July to raise money for Toys for Tots
‘Flamingo Jingle’ event brings Christmas in July to raise money for Toys for Tots
‘Alcohol and water don’t mix’ After Ozarks crash, tips for staying safe on the water
‘Alcohol and water don’t mix’ After Ozarks crash, tips for staying safe on the water
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
‘Alcohol and water don’t mix’ After Ozarks crash, tips for staying safe on the water
‘Alcohol and water don’t mix’ After Ozarks crash, tips for staying safe on the water