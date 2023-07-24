Historic flooding remembered 1 year later

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV) - This week marks the one-year anniversary of a devastating flash flood in the St. Louis area on July 26, 2022. The National Weather Service recorded 8.64″ of rain at Lambert St. Louis International Airport, setting a new record for the amount of rainfall in one day.

The flood water swamped highways, streets and parking lots, leading to water rescues and hundreds of damaged cars. In University City, more than 300 homes were flooded, causing an estimated $30 million in damage.

Residents of Dartmouth Avenue in University City reported water up to five feet deep in the street. Numerous houses had flooded basements and water up to a foot-and-a-half deep on the first level.

“The HVAC system, everything in the basement was totally wiped out,” said Don Fitz.

“It was very devastating,” said Barbara Chicherio.

Since then, University City has installed three river gauges to better track the water level in River Des Peres, as well as the rate of rainfall. The city has also begun using the Code Red alert system to warn residents in flood-prone areas.

University City initially sought to buy out 380 homes but reduced the amount to 24 after receiving input that it wouldn’t be practical to seek the amount of federal funds needed.

Some flood victims believe debris in the river exacerbated the flooding and believe MSD is responsible for keeping the river channel clear. A spokesperson for MSD, Bess McCoy, told News 4 that the real problem with flooding of homes along River Des Peres is that the homes are in a floodplain.

“It does not matter how much debris is in the River Des Peres; these areas are going to experience flooding when we have rain events like the 500 flooding like we saw last summer.”

McCoy said it’s not her agency’s responsibility, but if there are significant blockages, MSD will remove them if notified.

The Flood Task Force of University Heights Association will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. at University City High School to mark the flood’s anniversary and talk about the next steps. It will include presentations from Dr. Robert Criss, professor emeritus, Washington University; Darin Girdly, Ucity public works director; Brian Hoelscher of MSD and State Senator Brian Williams and Danielle Spradley with Congresswoman Cori Bush’s office.

