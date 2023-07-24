The Heat Wave Begins!

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Much-Advertised Heat Wave Begins Today

Highs 95-100 All Week

Occasional Storms Possible, Mainly at Night

This Week: As we’ve been forecasting for days now, big heat builds across our area this week. Fortunately, humidity levels don’t look excessive, but heat index readings could still climb above 100 each afternoon this week. Meanwhile, rain chances look low and spotty through Thursday, but occasional rounds of rain and storms are possible with most of them coming during the overnight and early morning hours. The first round could come tonight, with scattered storms possible overnight into early Tuesday. Even these night-time storms can be strong to severe during this kind of weather pattern, so stay weather-aware.

