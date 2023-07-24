Heat Wave Beginning This Week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Heat wave builds this week

Highs 95-100 All Week, Heat Index 100-107

Occasional Strong Storms Possible, Mainly at Night

Tonight-Tuesday morning: A few storms are possible tonight, though we have relatively low chances at 30% as some models show us staying dry. But if storms can get going they’ll mostly be sub-severe but could produce small hail and gusty winds in isolated spots. It will be a very humid morning.

Tuesday-The Weekend heat wave: We likely will have First Alert Weather Days issued for later this week due to intense heat and humidity. Any lingering clouds or spot rain from Tuesday morning could keep it cooler, but the latest forecasts show us heating to the mid 90s with a heat index near 102. Temperatures will range from 95 to 100 Wednesday through the weekend with a heat index from 100 to 107. Keep in mind that the heat index is how hot it feels with humidity factored in and it’s based on the shade. So, in the full sunshine it can feel 10-15 degree hotter!

Storm chances appear low...for now, but watch for updates: The latest trends show low storm chances Tuesday night-Wednesday morning and again Wednesday night-Thursday morning. Models have a tough time predicting these summertime complexes of storms that can have damaging winds. So make sure to check back as we continue to pour over all the new forecast model data and keep you up to date.

