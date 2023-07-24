Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Former Downtown homeless shelter hopes to reopen

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Leaders of the former Downtown homeless shelter, the New Life Evangelistic Center, are fighting to reopen.

In early 2017 the center closed after losing a court battle over various safety code violations. Since closing, Reverend Larry Rice told News 4 the building has been cleaned up.

Downtown residents are asking a city board to take away New Life’s building permit.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks left eight people injured and the driver arrested on a...
Person charged in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash that injured eight
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
Investigation underway following fatal crash in Kirkwood
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of...
School board in Missouri revokes anti-racism resolution issued after George Floyd killing
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis

Latest News

Need for diapers grows in St. Louis region
Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation celebrating 10 years with weekend gala
Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation celebrating 10 years with weekend gala
flooding 1 year later
Historic flooding remembered 1 year later
lemp brewery demolition
Owner of historic brewery wants to demolish rest of structure that partially collapsed
mychart
BJC Healthcare to charge for certain MyChart messages