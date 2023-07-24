Former Downtown homeless shelter hopes to reopen

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Leaders of the former Downtown homeless shelter, the New Life Evangelistic Center, are fighting to reopen.

In early 2017 the center closed after losing a court battle over various safety code violations. Since closing, Reverend Larry Rice told News 4 the building has been cleaned up.

Downtown residents are asking a city board to take away New Life’s building permit.

