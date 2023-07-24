Surprise Squad
‘Flamingo Jingle’ event brings Christmas in July to raise money for Toys for Tots

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local catering company hosted a Flamingo Jingle on Sunday, complete with pictures with Santa, food, shopping and a raffle.

It was all to raise money for Toys for Tots.

Money raised during the event hosted by Sara’s Boxes and Boards will pay for toys that will be donated to the Toys for Tots program in December.

