Episode 244: Locoz Tacoz

Dish from Locoz Tacoz(Locoz Tacoz / Instagram)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tyler Garcia grew up watching his parents create a restaurant that drew people in for its authentic flavors and a sense of home. His parents opened La Tejana in Bridgeton, connected to their grocery store in 2010.

Tyler branched out with his food truck, eventually naming it Locoz Tacoz. The goal was to bring that same delicious food out into the community. Now he has a new brick-and-mortar restaurant of his own. Locoz Tacoz recently opened in Maplewood and the crowds are coming out for the tacos, burritos and street corn.

He leans into the authenticity he grew up with while bringing a little spin of his own. Family means everything and we talk about creating a legacy for his own children, the lessons learned in a restaurant family, and we talk ups and downs of building a business. Locoz Tacoz is open Tuesday - Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

