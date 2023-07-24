Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation celebrating 10 years with weekend gala

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation works to bring success, safety and hope to all of St. Louis.

“when I experienced domestic violence there was no help,” recalled Lejon Gray, a domestic violence survivor.

Gray told News 4 she lost her daughter to the epidemic. She said Diamond Diva empowered her, which is why she volunteers.

“You always know where you can go if you feel like you don’t know where to go they will always welcome you with open arms,” she said.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, during the span of a year, more than 10 million men and women are physically abused by a partner. In Missouri, of the domestic cases reporter, 42% of women and 35% of men experience abuse each year.

This weekend, the Diamond Diva Empowerment Group will celebrate 10 years of providing services to victims across the metro. The gala will help raise funds to continue the fight, and they plan to honor a St. Louis star who overcame her own challenges.

“We will pay a tribute to Tina Turner because as we all know we know her testimony she was a survivor of domestic violence,” said Shantasha Love, chair of the 50 Shades of Purple Gala

Purple is the color chosen to represent domestic violence, so the organization is rolling out the purple carpet and wearing their best purple outfits to raise awareness. Click here to learn more about the Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation and the upcoming gala.

