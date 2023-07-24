Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Deputies rescue deer trapped in sewer tank

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/Gray News) - Deputies safely rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank in Virginia, WYMT reports.

Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, saying they responded to a call about an animal in distress Saturday.

Deputies found a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank at a location on Rakes Ridge Road.

Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.
Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.(Dickenson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they worked with neighbors to rescue the deer.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks left eight people injured and the driver arrested on a...
8 injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of...
School board in Missouri revokes anti-racism resolution issued after George Floyd killing
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
MSHP looking for person involved in weekend I-44 crash
MSHP looking for person involved in weekend I-44 crash
A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark

Latest News

Police searching for suspect in north St. Louis double-shooting
Police searching for suspect in north St. Louis double-shooting
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
Hundreds of toads cover road
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
FILE - Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border