California man disguised methamphetamine in toys intended for children that were mailed to the Metro East, investigators say

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A California man was sentenced to prison after he admitted to mailing methamphetamine to the Metro East.

Jewelion Yarbrough, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of methamphetamines. A U.S. District judge sentenced to Long Beach, California man to 100 months in federal prison and three years of supervised released.

“The defendant tried to elude detection by mailing methamphetamine inside of children’s toys and a small appliance box, which could have easily landed in the wrong hands if mistakenly delivered to an incorrect address,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “I’m grateful to the agents who worked this case and apprehended this criminal.”

Court documents state Yarbrough was identified as a methamphetamine distributor in July 2019 through confidential sources working with the ATF. Agents reportedly did three controlled purchases from Yarbrough after talking with him on social media. In total, more than 100 grams of methamphetamine was sent in the packages, which were disguised toys intended for children and a kitchen appliance box. Yarbrough’s fingerprints were found on the drugs and packaging, investigators said.

