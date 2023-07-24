BJC Healthcare to charge for certain MyChart messages

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- BJC Healthcare will be charging patients for certain MyChart messages.

Officials have not said how much they plan to charge per message but did say charges would apply if the messages involve “complex interactions.”

A statement from BJC Healthcare said, “Most MyChart interactions are simple transactions that take a minute or two to answer, like refillling a prescription of scheduling an appointment. Those are not billed to insurance. More complex MyChart interactions that involve a new diagnosis or a check-up for a chronic condition will be billed like any other medical interaction.”

