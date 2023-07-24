‘Alcohol and water don’t mix’ After Ozarks crash, tips for staying safe on the water

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A boat collided into a home off Lake of the Ozarks late Saturday evening, ejecting all eight people inside the boat.

Six have serious injuries, according to police.

The driver of the boat, 47-year-old Adam Ramirez, was cited for boating while drinking.

“Alcohol and water don’t mix,” said Battalion Chief with Fenton Fire District Andy Anderson.

Sometimes, albeit infrequently, Anderson’s crews have to respond to water rescue situations. The first thing he tells News 4, is that if you’re going on water and specifically driving, avoid alcohol.

“You’re not out that often in your boat as much as you are out in your car so it makes the situation very, very dangerous,” said Anderson.

He also said to always wear life jackets and tell others where you’re going.

“If no one knows where you are. Your cell phone has died or you don’t have access to a cell phone, it makes it really hard to get somebody out there to you. It may take a really long time before rescue is looking for you,” said Anderson.

Anderson also stressed if you’re out on the water, make sure you’re wearing shoes. And that if you have kids you need to be paying any closer attention.

Jim Eubank was out jet-skiing with a child Sunday.

“Just keep an eye on other people and trying to teach her to keep an eye out for other boats and jet skis that you really don’t see until the last minute,” said Eubank.

Eubank was out on the water at George Winter Park in St. Louis County this weekend, something he does quite a bit.

He said while the area is fairly safe, he’ll sometimes see reckless riders, whether it be riding too close, crossing dangerously or jumping waves.

One thing he doesn’t see as much is people drinking on the water and driving boats.

“Actually the state patrol keeps on this place pretty good. So… you don’t see a whole lot of craziness pulling out here,” said Eubank.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.