Child, 2 adults wounded in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A child and a two adults were wounded in a shooting that happened in South City Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Nebraska and Keokuk just before 2:00 p.m.

Police originally told News 4 a girl, believed to be 12 years old, a boy, believed to be 10 years old, and a woman were all shot in the legs. They later said the victims were a man, a woman and a 12-year-old boy. All three victims were taken to a hospital urgently, in serious condition, authorities tell News 4.

The shooting is believed to have happened during an argument between children of two different families, police said. The father from another family reportedly came out and fired the shots.

A suspect is in custody.

No other information has been released.

