Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead and two others are in hospital care after a crash involving three vehicles in north St. Louis Monday morning.

The crash took place at West Florissant and Riverview around 2 a.m. Three vehicles were involved, including a U-Haul and two passenger cars. Police were told that one of the drivers went through the intersection and crashed into the other two vehicles. Two people were taken to nearby hospitals, and another was pronounced dead on scene.

Accident Reconstruction has been requested to investigate. News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks left eight people injured and the driver arrested on a...
8 injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of...
School board in Missouri revokes anti-racism resolution issued after George Floyd killing
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
MSHP looking for person involved in weekend I-44 crash
MSHP looking for person involved in weekend I-44 crash
A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark

Latest News

Police searching for suspect in north St. Louis double-shooting
Police searching for suspect in north St. Louis double-shooting
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis
Police searching for suspect in north St. Louis double-shooting
Police searching for suspect in north St. Louis double-shooting
‘Flamingo Jingle’ event brings Christmas to July to raise money for Toys for Tots
‘Flamingo Jingle’ event brings Christmas in July to raise money for Toys for Tots