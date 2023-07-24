1 person killed, 2 injured following fatal three-vehicle crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead and two others are in hospital care after a crash involving three vehicles in north St. Louis Monday morning.

The crash took place at West Florissant and Riverview around 2 a.m. Three vehicles were involved, including a U-Haul and two passenger cars. Police were told that one of the drivers went through the intersection and crashed into the other two vehicles. Two people were taken to nearby hospitals, and another was pronounced dead on scene.

Accident Reconstruction has been requested to investigate. News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

