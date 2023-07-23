Surprise Squad
Young entrepreneurs showcase their talent at Florissant Kids Fest

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of Florissant was showcasing the talents of young entrepreneurs during Kids Fest on Saturday.

The Florissant Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event for young business owners.

Participants set up booths to show off and sell their products.

Organizers say they’d like to host more of these kinds of events in the future.

