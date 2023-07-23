Young entrepreneurs showcase their talent at Florissant Kids Fest

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of Florissant was showcasing the talents of young entrepreneurs during Kids Fest on Saturday.

The Florissant Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event for young business owners.

Participants set up booths to show off and sell their products.

Organizers say they’d like to host more of these kinds of events in the future.

