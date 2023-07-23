Surprise Squad
Taste of Greek Fest returns for 10th year in Town and Country

The delicious smells of gyros and kebabs returned to a local gymnasium this weekend as it hosted a celebration of Greek culture.
By Alex Gaul
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church has hosted Greek Fest for a decade at their Family Life Center in Town and Country. It’s a preview of the larger Greek Fest, held every year for more than a Century near the church in the Central West End.

The event includes a full Greek meal, music and dancing, all to raise money for the church. Event Co-Chair Carol Kamburis says the event is about sharing culture with others and passing on traditions to the next generation.

“It’s coming together and celebrating life, and that’s what Greeks love to do,” Kamburis said. “It’s always a big party... Having our children work the festival when their parents and grandparents and our founding fathers were doing the same, that’s a great way to keep our culture going onto the next generation.”

Greek Fest is about four times as large, and it takes place this Labor Day weekend in September.

