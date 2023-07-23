Salvation Army Cooling Centers will be open next week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis will see some hot temperatures in just a few days and plans are already underway to make sure people have a place to go to get some relief.

The Salvation Army is ready to open 10 cooling centers around the area.

Nine of those 10 cooling centers are opening during normal business hours, but the Family Haven Emergency Shelter will be open 24 hours a day.

It’s located on Page Avenue, near North Warson Road in St. Louis County.

For more information on cooling centers, you can visit the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services’ website.

