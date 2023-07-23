Surprise Squad
Salvation Army Cooling Centers will be open next week

St. Louis will see some hot temperatures in just a few days and plans are already underway to make sure people have a place to go to get some relief.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis will see some hot temperatures in just a few days and plans are already underway to make sure people have a place to go to get some relief.

The Salvation Army is ready to open 10 cooling centers around the area.

Beat the heat: How to prevent heat-related illnesses

Nine of those 10 cooling centers are opening during normal business hours, but the Family Haven Emergency Shelter will be open 24 hours a day.

It’s located on Page Avenue, near North Warson Road in St. Louis County.

For more information on cooling centers, you can visit the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services’ website.

