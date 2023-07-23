Rockford Beach Park reopens with new safety plan

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Rockford Beach Park reopened on Saturday after being closed the previous two weekends because of safety concerns. Because of overcrowding, there was concern that too many vehicles were being parked along the entrance and might block emergency vehicles.

John Barton is the fire chief of the High Ridge Fire Protection District.

“If somebody got into trouble during peak hours, we wouldn’t be able to get boats or trucks or ambulances down here to render aid,” he said.

Jefferson County officials also believed that the overcrowding contributed to multiple police responses to the park for fights, physical disturbances, stealing, unlawful use of a weapon and underage drinking.”

To keep crowds and crime down, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department deputy will now be stationed at the park each Friday through Sunday to regulate the number of vehicles allowed into the park.

The park near High Ridge has been a popular summer spot for years, but crowds have been larger in 2023.

“I love coming down here and fishing and swimming and jumping off the cliffs here,” said Mark Kipper.

Despite its popularity, a sign at the park says swimming or wading is not recommended. On July 2, a 41-year-old St. Louis man drowned after jumping off a cliff. And this week, High Ridge Fire Protection District firefighters rescued a man who’d ventured too far out on the rocks after the park had closed.

“The water is dangerous. And time and time again, we get down here for people who misjudge that risk and need help to get out of that situation.”

Rockford Beach is open from dawn to dusk.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.