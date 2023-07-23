Police investigating after worker assaulted at Shaw Park Pool

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Clayton Police are investigating an assault at the Shaw Park Pool.

Police said the incident happened Saturday night during a private event at the pool.

A juvenile worker told officers they were assaulted by an unknown person while entering the pool property. Police said that the worker was not injured and couldn’t identify the person who had assaulted them.

Police also had to disburse a large crowd that had gathered for the private party.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact them at 314-645-3000.

