Inclusive playground opens in honor of 12-year-old who drowned

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It was a nice day for the grand opening of a brand-new playground in St. Louis County.

Logan’s Playground is an inclusive play space for children of all abilities at St. John’s United Church in Green Park.

It was built in honor of 12-year-old Logan Zielinski, who died in a drowning accident in June 2021.

The Church received more than $300,000 in donations to fund the building of the playground.

