Heat Continues To Climb. Spotty Rain From Time to Time

Spotty Rain & Storms This Evening & Overnight

Monday looks dry as of now but a chance of storms by Monday night

Heat Wave Next Week: Upper 90s to Near 100

Next Week: Big-time heat builds this week. Fortunately the humidity levels don’t look excessive so I’m thinking maximum heat index values of 102 degrees. As of now, we have highs in the mid to upper 90s throughout the work-week, but these forecast temperatures may go even higher as we get a better handle on how far the heat dome from the southwestern U.S. will build into our area. Rain chances look quite low and spotty through Thursday with most of them coming during the overnights and morning hours.

