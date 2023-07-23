Care STL hosts Back-To-School Health Fair

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - School starts in less than a month for many kids in the St. Louis area and Care STL is helping children and families get ready for the first day of class.

On Saturday, the organization hosted a back-to-school health fair in the Ville neighborhood.

Children could get physicals and immunizations, as well as free school supplies.

It’s just one way Care STL is reaching out to the community.

Care STL Health has five locations in the St. Louis area.

You can learn more about their services on their website.

