Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

An Amber Alert has been issued for Ta'yonni Jackson. Police say she is with Caleb Williams...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Ta'yonni Jackson. Police say she is with Caleb Williams Jackson, who is armed.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Ta’yonni Johnson.

Authorities say Ta’yonni was abducted by Calvin Williams Johnson, 22. He is armed and the child is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Ta’yonni was last seen at 2699 Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins, Georgia. Ta’yonni and Johnson were last seen heading east in a 2003 silver Jeep Liberty with Georgia plate CSX5096.

Ta’yonni is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call the Warner Robins Police Department at 299-886-0317 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident closes entrance onto WB I-44 from I-55/44 near downtown St. Louis
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, semi on I-44 near downtown St. Louis
Mary Curtis is believed to be connected to the overdose deaths of four children.
Judge denies bond to pregnant woman believed to be connected to the overdose deaths of 4 children
Tiffany Richardson was arrested Saturday in relation to a North City double shooting on July...
Woman arrested, deceased identified in North City double shooting
Eureka 10-year-old used hail storm as unique opportunity to make money
Eureka 10-year-old used hail storm as unique opportunity to make money
An accident has closed westbound I-44 near Lewis Road.
Westbound I-44 temporarily closed near Lewis Road for accident

Latest News

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Musk says Twitter to change logo to “X” from the bird. Changes could come as early as Monday.
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine,...
The latest Russian strike on Ukraine’s Odesa leaves 1 dead, many hurt and a cathedral badly damaged
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, holds a panel as his company installs a solar...
One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology