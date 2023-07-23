8 injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMOV) - A boat crash in the Lake of the Ozarks left eight people injured and the driver arrested on a BWI late Saturday.
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 11:55 p.m. Saturday. According to MHSP, the boat ran ashore and struck a house, causing it to overturn and throw the passengers from the boat.
The occupants of the boat range in age from 21-51 years old. All sustained injuries ranged from severe to moderate.
The driver of the boat, Adam Ramirez, 46, has been arrested for boating while intoxicated, resulting in serious physical injury.
MSHP is currently reconstructing the scene using a drone.
The house struck sustained extensive damage.
This is an ongoing investigation. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
