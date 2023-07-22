Yuppy Puppies Forever helping find dogs a new home

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) – The Yuppy Puppy Pet Spa started as a grooming facility 20 years ago but is now so much more.

In 2021, the locations in Cottleville and O’Fallon, Missouri expanded into boarding and daycare.

“Some of my elderly clients started passing away, and families would come to me and say, ‘I can’t keep my mom’s dog for one reason, or another can you help me find them a home?’ So one year it got to be over 40 dogs and I realized I needed to start my own rescue,” said founder Jessica Cooke.

Cookie started the Yuppy Puppies Forever The Yuppy Puppies Forever Rescue now averages about 200 pet adoptions per year. Most dogs spend about three or four months at the facility.

While the rescue specializes in finding new homes for dogs whose owners have died, they take on other cases as well.

While a portion of the proceeds from Yuppy Puppy go to support the rescue, more help is needed. They’ve spent $45,000 on medical care for their rescues already this year.

Click here to learn more or to support Yuppy Puppies Forever.

