Some Spotty Rain & Storms Possible Overnight & Sunday, But Most Locations Stay Dry

20% Chance For A Few Stray Showers or Thundershowers Overnight

A Bit Hotter Sunday, 20% Chance for a thundershower

Heat Wave Next Week: Upper 90s to Near 100

Your Weekend: There is a slight chance for a spot shower Saturday night, then dry by daybreak. And then there is another 20% chance for a brief thundershower in the afternoon to evening on Sunday. There will be a lot of dry time Sunday, just know a quick shower may pass through.

Next Week: Big-time heat builds starting Monday and especially Tuesday. As of now, we have highs in the mid to upper 90s for most of the work-week, but these forecast temperatures may go even higher as we get a better handle on how far the heat dome from the southwestern U.S. will build into our area. We don’t expect this heat wave to break until next weekend at the earliest.

