Seasonal Weather This Weekend, Strong Signs of a Heat Wave Next Week

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Warmer With Low Humidity Saturday
  • A Bit Hotter Sunday, 30% Chance for a thundershower
  • Heat Wave Next Week: Upper 90s to Near 100

Your Weekend: Saturday will be dry and warm, but humidity will remain low. A great day by July standards! And Sunday looks mostly nice too, but we could see a few isolated showers or brief storm possible. There is a slight chance for a spot shower Saturday night, then dry by daybreak. Then there is a 30% chance for a brief thundershower in the afternoon to evening. There will be a lot of dry time Sunday, just know a quick shower may pass through.

Next Week: Big-time heat builds starting Monday and especially Tuesday. As of now, we have highs in the mid to upper 90s for most of the work-week, but these forecast temperatures may go even higher as we get a better handle on how far the heat dome from the southwestern U.S. will build into our area. We don’t expect this heat wave to break until next weekend at the earliest.

