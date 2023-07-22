Safety Fair honors young life lost 21 years ago

VALLEY PARK, Mo. (KMOV) - Teaching kids life lessons and safety tips while honoring a young life lost too soon, Valley Park hosted its annual Safety Fair Saturday morning for hundreds of local kids and their families.

Casey Williamson was just 6 years old when she was murdered in 2002. Since then, the Valley Park community has been rallying behind Casey’s family with peace marches. Over time, the marches evolved into the annual Valley Park Safety Fair.

“She was just a great kid, full of personality, and that’s why she deserves to be remembered with a smile on her face,” Casey’s great aunt Della Steele said.

Steele describes Casey as a fun-loving girl who loved riding her bike and playing with others. Steele began organizing these fairs more than a decade ago with the goal of honoring Casey’s memory by helping other kids and families. The fairs include fire safety lessons, pool safety lessons and hygiene tips. They also include often difficult lessons on being safe around people.

“It’s important for kids to know that just because you saw grandma talking to someone in the grocery store, that doesn’t mean you know them well enough to go with them,” Steele said. “You don’t want to make them think those kind of thoughts. But the truth is we need to empower children through knowledge. They’re more resilient than people give them credit for.”

Dozens of local kids volunteered to run the booths, like high school seniors Maya Parker and Kellsie Shell. Both are studying to become Certified Nursing Assistants, and they say the experience is both rewarding and important.

“(It’s) to spread awareness, and it’s for a good cause,” Shell said.

“If one kid sees a kid washing their hands at our station or something, another kid is going to want to do that, and then it repeats and creates a safe environment,” Parker said.

At the fair, parents could also create emergency information files for their kids through the MoCHIP program. Every year, they also raise money to be given as scholarships in Casey’s honor.

Johnny Johnson was convicted of Casey’s murder. He is scheduled to be executed by the State of Missouri on August 1.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.