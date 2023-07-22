Surprise Squad
Nonprofit hosts youth violence roundtable in North St. Louis

A North St. Louis nonprofit hosted a youth violence roundtable Friday night.
By Deion Broxton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A North St. Louis nonprofit hosted a youth violence roundtable Friday night.

Sankofa Mentoring and Training Center hosted youth and many men who spent time in jail and prison.

“Guys that have political pull in the streets,” Sankofa CEO Darren Seals told News 4. “Same thing I seen through my eyes, one of the OGs seen through they eyes.”

“We’re bringing collaboratives that have been there--did that--done that. Understand the pain from it and want them to clearly understand you think this is cool,” said Richard Jackson who attended Friday’s roundtable.

“They trying not to die. They got guns to defend themselves,” said Arias Nichols, a St. Louis youth. “It mean everything to me to bring people my age to stop killing each other.”

