Former police K-9 dies suddenly just a month after retiring

A K-9 named Maya died about a month after the police department celebrated her retirement. (Source: WMTV)
By Nick Viviani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A police department in Wisconsin says a former K-9 died this week just a short time after retiring.

According to the UW–Madison Police Department, K-9 Maya died suddenly on Friday after becoming very ill earlier in the morning.

“It is with profound sadness that we share news of the sudden passing of retired K-9 Maya,” the police department shared.

The department noted that Maya was surrounded by loved ones when she died.

Maya had just retired last month after serving in the Wisconsin police force for a decade.

Authorities said she answered the call more than 370 times during her career. Maya was also among the teams tasked with helping protect several leaders while they visited the community.

Officers called her more than just an accomplished K-9, saying she captured their hearts and was a beloved member of the police force.

“Thank you, Maya, for your tireless work keeping our community safe,” the department shared.

