Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark

A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. (Source: WALA)
By Lacey Beasley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An angler in Alabama had a record-setting day thanks to his latest catch.

WALA reports Brett Rutledge set a record by catching a tiger shark that weighed more than 1,000 pounds while participating in the 90th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

Rutledge was able to reel in the massive shark that came in at 1,019 pounds on Friday.

“I just used normal fishing techniques,” Rutledge said. “We caught seven sharks this morning and this happened to be the biggest.”

According to Rutledge, the shark took about 45 minutes to catch.

“That would be pretty cool if it sets a new state record,” he said.

Rutledge’s catch does beat the current state record for a tiger shark, according to Southeastern Outdoors. The previous mark was set over 30 years ago at 988 pounds.

The fishing event runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

