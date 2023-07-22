Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Accident closes entrance onto WB I-44 from I-55/44 near downtown St. Louis

An accident has closed the entrance onto WB I-44 from I-55/44 in downtown St. Louis
An accident has closed the entrance onto WB I-44 from I-55/44 in downtown St. Louis(MoDOT)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An accident has closed the entrance onto WB I-44 from I-55/44 in downtown St. Louis.

The accident involved two cars and happened around 6:30 p.m. on I-44 just west of the split with I-55. Police say one victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Accident reconstruction crews were called to the scene.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery players...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in MO and IL
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
Missouri Supreme Court
Missouri Supreme Court issues decision in abortion petition case
Fatal crash closes SB I-170 in Berkeley for several hours
Ferguson man killed in crash on I-170
Long vacant shopping center in North County to open this fall as community resource hub
Long vacant shopping center in North County to open this fall as community resource hub

Latest News

Yuppy Puppies Forever helping find dogs a new home
Yuppy Puppies Forever helping find dogs a new home
News 4 Investigates: Parents still seeking change in pool regulations a year after their son...
News 4 Investigates: Parents still seeking change in pool regulations a year after their son drowned
50th anniversary of Ozark Airlines crash to be marked with memorial service
50th anniversary of Ozark Airlines crash to be marked with memorial service
A large law enforcement presence could be seen on the 600 block of S. Locust Street in...
19 accused Charleston, Mo.-based gang members indicted on federal drug charges