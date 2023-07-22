Accident closes entrance onto WB I-44 from I-55/44 near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An accident has closed the entrance onto WB I-44 from I-55/44 in downtown St. Louis.

The accident involved two cars and happened around 6:30 p.m. on I-44 just west of the split with I-55. Police say one victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Accident reconstruction crews were called to the scene.

Other information was not immediately known.

