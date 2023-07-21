Water main break closes part of Delmar in the Loop

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - A stretch of Delmar Blvd is closed in the Delmar Loop because of a water main break.

University City says the street is closed from Leland to Westgate, a section of the Loop that includes Fitz’s, Salt and Smoke, Blueberry Hill and Vintage Vinyl.

Loop Trolley service has been suspended.

