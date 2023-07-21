Surprise Squad
Tony Bennett, eminent stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96

FILE - Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New...
FILE - Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New York on May 15, 2019. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday. He was 96, just two weeks short of his birthday.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death to The Associated Press, saying he died in his hometown of New York. There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

The last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century, Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create “a hit catalog rather than hit records.” He released more than 70 albums, bringing him 19 competitive Grammys, all but two after he reached his 60s, and enjoyed deep and lasting affection from fans and fellow artists.

AP National Writer Hillel Italie contributed to this story.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

