St. Louis man convicted of killing St. Louis auto mechanic sentenced

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who was convicted in May of killing an auto mechanic and wounding his fiancée has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Isaiah Gholson, 21, was convicted of first-degree assault, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of Kerry Charley.

Charley was shot and killed on June 9, 2019 at the auto repair shop he ran out of his home in the 3600 block of Prairie Avenue in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. According to investigators, Gholson and his mother, Ranada Anthony, came to pick up a BMW that Charley had repaired. When the mother and son tried to leave without paying, Charley tried to stop them and Gholson shot Charley several times. Investigators also said Charley’s fiancé was shot in the back by Gholson. She survived the shooting but is now disabled, police said.

Anthony, 43, pleaded guilty to shoving Charley’s fiancée and hindering the prosecution by letting her son drive her BMW from the shooting as she drove off in a different vehicle, court records state. She served about a year in jail.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.