Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis man charged with assault, violating protection order

The St. Louis County police charged Ralph Beck, 22, of St. Louis with first-degree domestic...
The St. Louis County police charged Ralph Beck, 22, of St. Louis with first-degree domestic assault and violation of a protection order on Friday, July 21, 2023.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man has been charged with domestic assault and violating a protection order Friday after he was found with a bruised, naked woman in his car.

On Friday, the St. Louis County police charged Ralph Beck, 22, of St. Louis, with first-degree domestic assault and violation of a protection order. Beck is being held a $250,000.00 cash only, no 10% bond.

Beck was in a romantic relationship with the now-deceased victim, identified as Chala Thompson, 23, of St. Peters.

The St. Louis County Circuit Court issued a protection order to Thompson against Beck on May 16, as Thompson said Beck had physically and sexually assaulted her multiple times and that she feared him.

On July 20, around 11:30 a.m., a witness observed Beck walk out of his house carrying a naked woman who matched the description of Thompson. At around 11:41 a.m. Beck was seen driving erratically and proceeded to hit a truck in from of the Berkeley police station. Police then saw the naked woman, covered in bruises, in the passenger seat.

According to police, Beck made several inconsistent statements, such as that Thompson took Ibuprofen, that they couldn’t find her inhaler and that she was having an asthma attack, and that he was coming from Ferguson but was coming from his home in the opposite direction.

According to police, at Beck’s home, officers found a mattress in the basement with dried blood and multiple extension cords scattered throughout the room.

An autopsy was conducted on Thompson, but the cause of death was undetermined. The medical examiner is currently waiting on toxicology and sending portions of the bruises and lungs to another facility to be tested, according to police. The medical examiner did state that the bruising on the victim was caused by blunt force trauma, and the injuries were consistent with extension cords.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery players...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in MO and IL
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
Missouri Supreme Court
Missouri Supreme Court issues decision in abortion petition case
Fatal crash closes SB I-170 in Berkeley for several hours
Ferguson man killed in crash on I-170
Long vacant shopping center in North County to open this fall as community resource hub
Long vacant shopping center in North County to open this fall as community resource hub

Latest News

A large law enforcement presence could be seen on the 600 block of S. Locust Street in...
19 accused Charleston, Mo.-based gang members indicted on federal drug charges
The inside of a Salvation Army Cooling Center in St. Louis
How to find a cooling center near you
SSM Health DePaul Hospital
SSM Health cutting level 2 trauma services at DePaul Hospital later this year
Mary Curtis is believed to be connected to the overdose deaths of four children.
Judge denies bond to pregnant woman believed to be connected to the overdose deaths of 4 children