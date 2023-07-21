St. Louis man charged with assault, violating protection order

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man has been charged with domestic assault and violating a protection order Friday after he was found with a bruised, naked woman in his car.

On Friday, the St. Louis County police charged Ralph Beck, 22, of St. Louis, with first-degree domestic assault and violation of a protection order. Beck is being held a $250,000.00 cash only, no 10% bond.

Beck was in a romantic relationship with the now-deceased victim, identified as Chala Thompson, 23, of St. Peters.

The St. Louis County Circuit Court issued a protection order to Thompson against Beck on May 16, as Thompson said Beck had physically and sexually assaulted her multiple times and that she feared him.

On July 20, around 11:30 a.m., a witness observed Beck walk out of his house carrying a naked woman who matched the description of Thompson. At around 11:41 a.m. Beck was seen driving erratically and proceeded to hit a truck in from of the Berkeley police station. Police then saw the naked woman, covered in bruises, in the passenger seat.

According to police, Beck made several inconsistent statements, such as that Thompson took Ibuprofen, that they couldn’t find her inhaler and that she was having an asthma attack, and that he was coming from Ferguson but was coming from his home in the opposite direction.

According to police, at Beck’s home, officers found a mattress in the basement with dried blood and multiple extension cords scattered throughout the room.

An autopsy was conducted on Thompson, but the cause of death was undetermined. The medical examiner is currently waiting on toxicology and sending portions of the bruises and lungs to another facility to be tested, according to police. The medical examiner did state that the bruising on the victim was caused by blunt force trauma, and the injuries were consistent with extension cords.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

