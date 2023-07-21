Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

SSM Health cutting level 2 trauma services at DePaul Hospital later this year

SSM Health will cut its level two trauma services at DePaul Hospital in September.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM Health will cut its level two trauma services at DePaul Hospital in September.

The move leaves north St. Louis County without a hospital designated to treat urgent severe injuries. Patients will have longer ambulance rides to hospitals more capable of handling these cases. The emergency room at the hospital will remain open.

In a statement, SSM Health said, “Trauma care is a highly-specialized service and medical best practice shows we must treat a minimum number of patients to maintain the level of experience, training and equipment a trauma program requires.”

Hospital officials said the low number of cases like severe car crashes and gunshot wounds forced the change. DePaul Hospital will still have a level one designation for treating strokes and heart attacks.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery players...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in MO and IL
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
Missouri Supreme Court
Missouri Supreme Court issues decision in abortion petition case
Fatal crash closes SB I-170 in Berkeley for several hours
Ferguson man killed in crash on I-170
Long vacant shopping center in North County to open this fall as community resource hub
Long vacant shopping center in North County to open this fall as community resource hub

Latest News

A large law enforcement presence could be seen on the 600 block of S. Locust Street in...
19 accused Charleston, Mo.-based gang members indicted on federal drug charges
The inside of a Salvation Army Cooling Center in St. Louis
How to find a cooling center near you
The St. Louis County police charged Ralph Beck, 22, of St. Louis with first-degree domestic...
St. Louis man charged with assault, violating protection order
Mary Curtis is believed to be connected to the overdose deaths of four children.
Judge denies bond to pregnant woman believed to be connected to the overdose deaths of 4 children