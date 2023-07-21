SSM Health cutting level 2 trauma services at DePaul Hospital later this year

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM Health will cut its level two trauma services at DePaul Hospital in September.

The move leaves north St. Louis County without a hospital designated to treat urgent severe injuries. Patients will have longer ambulance rides to hospitals more capable of handling these cases. The emergency room at the hospital will remain open.

In a statement, SSM Health said, “Trauma care is a highly-specialized service and medical best practice shows we must treat a minimum number of patients to maintain the level of experience, training and equipment a trauma program requires.”

Hospital officials said the low number of cases like severe car crashes and gunshot wounds forced the change. DePaul Hospital will still have a level one designation for treating strokes and heart attacks.

