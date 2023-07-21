Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Seasonal Weather This Weekend, Strong Signs of a Heat Wave Next Week

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • A few sprinkles or light showers pass through today, dry this evening
  • Warmer With Low Humidity Saturday
  • A Bit Hotter Sunday, 30% Chance for a thundershower
  • Heat Wave Next Week: Upper 90s to Near 100

This Evening: Any passing sprinkles or spotty showers will move out by this evening which will be dry and clearing.

Your Weekend: Saturday will be dry and warm, but humidity will remain low. A great day by July standards! And Sunday looks mostly nice too, but we could see a few isolated showers or brief storm possible. Slight chance early in the morning Sunday, then a 30% chance between 1pm and 6pm. There will be a lot of dry time Sunday, just know a quick shower may pass through.

Next Week: Big-time heat builds starting Monday. As of now, we have highs in the mid to upper 90s for most of the work-week, but these forecast temperatures may go even higher as we get a better handle on how far the heat dome from the southwestern U.S. will build into our area. We don’t expect this heat wave to break until next weekend at the earliest.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery players...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in MO and IL
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
Missouri Supreme Court
Missouri Supreme Court issues decision in abortion petition case
Fatal crash closes SB I-170 in Berkeley for several hours
Ferguson man killed in crash on I-170
Long vacant shopping center in North County to open this fall as community resource hub
Long vacant shopping center in North County to open this fall as community resource hub

Latest News

July 21 seven day
Seasonal Weather This Weekend, Strong Signs of a Heat Wave Next Week
Cooler & Less Humid Today, Strong Signs of a Heat Wave Next Week
July 20 evening seven-day
Less Humid & Cooler Friday, Big Heat Next Week
thursday weather
Spotty Rain & Storms Possible Today