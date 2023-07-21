Seasonal Weather This Weekend, Strong Signs of a Heat Wave Next Week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A few sprinkles or light showers pass through today, dry this evening

Warmer With Low Humidity Saturday

A Bit Hotter Sunday, 30% Chance for a thundershower

Heat Wave Next Week: Upper 90s to Near 100

This Evening: Any passing sprinkles or spotty showers will move out by this evening which will be dry and clearing.

Your Weekend: Saturday will be dry and warm, but humidity will remain low. A great day by July standards! And Sunday looks mostly nice too, but we could see a few isolated showers or brief storm possible. Slight chance early in the morning Sunday, then a 30% chance between 1pm and 6pm. There will be a lot of dry time Sunday, just know a quick shower may pass through.

Next Week: Big-time heat builds starting Monday. As of now, we have highs in the mid to upper 90s for most of the work-week, but these forecast temperatures may go even higher as we get a better handle on how far the heat dome from the southwestern U.S. will build into our area. We don’t expect this heat wave to break until next weekend at the earliest.

