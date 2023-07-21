Surprise Squad
Police in West County cracking down on speeders on interstates

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV) - Oketo Rankine was on his way home from work on Tuesday night when he said a driver speeding recklessly on Interstate 64 crashed into him. It is part of a speeding problem police in the area are actively trying to tackle.

It happened on eastbound I-64 right before the Mason Road exit. Rankine says the car smashed into his car on the driver’s side.

“I pulled off right behind him, I asked him ‘What’s going on? Are you guys okay? Are you crazy? As I approached them, that’,s when I noticed they were kids,” said Rankine.

He said the teens waited for police who gave the driver a citation. Rankine was surprised no one was arrested based on the speed and what he believed was racing on the interstate.

Capt. Michael DeFoe with Town and Country Police said the incident report isn’t complete, so he didn’t specific details about the crash but says their department takes speeding seriously in the area.

“Some of the speeds get really high. Sometimes up into the 100 miles per hour,” said DeFoe. “In Town and Country, if you’re going 40 miles over the speed limit, whether it’s on the interstate or the side road, we’re going to place you under arrest.”

But he said they have to catch the speeder in action whether it’s with a radar gun or by pacing the car.

The department has written more than 600 tickets this year for speeding and issued 1,700 warnings.

Rankine would have liked to see something more happen to the teen who hit him.

Missouri State Highway Patrol also said they are working to tackle speeding in the area, adding increased enforcement on interstates all over the region.

