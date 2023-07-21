Surprise Squad
Local 3-year-old makes it to Round 2 of National Mullet Competition

Millstadt native Bohdi Fisher is competing in the National Mullet Competition.
Millstadt native Bohdi Fisher is competing in the National Mullet Competition.(National Mullet Competition)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MILLSTADT, Ill. (KMOV) – A boy from Millstadt, Illinois has made it to the second round in the National Mullet Competition.

Bohdi Fisher and his mullet, the Swayze Special, ranked 17th in the first round with 1015 votes and $317.51 in donations. Round two began on July 20 and goes through July 24.

The competition supports Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, which provides mortgage-free, accessible homes for wounded veterans. Click here to vote or donate to Bohdi.

