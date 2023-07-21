Local 3-year-old makes it to Round 2 of National Mullet Competition

MILLSTADT, Ill. (KMOV) – A boy from Millstadt, Illinois has made it to the second round in the National Mullet Competition.

Bohdi Fisher and his mullet, the Swayze Special, ranked 17th in the first round with 1015 votes and $317.51 in donations. Round two began on July 20 and goes through July 24.

The competition supports Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, which provides mortgage-free, accessible homes for wounded veterans. Click here to vote or donate to Bohdi.

