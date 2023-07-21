Judge denies bond to pregnant woman believed to be connected to the overdose deaths of 4 children

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- News 4 Investigates has learned new details in the case of a St. Louis County woman who investigators believe is connected to the overdose deaths of four children.

Mary Curtis, 30, has been sitting in jail awaiting trial. Thursday, she tried to get out on bond because she’s pregnant, arguing that the safest thing for her unborn baby is her at home. The judge sided with prosecutors who believe this baby’s best chance it keeping Curtis locked up.

Curtis’ lawyer said she is about six months along, meaning she would have been early in her pregnancy when she was arrested in March.

The case in St. Louis County is the latest one connecting Curtis to the death of a child. In March, prosecutors alleged Curtis was babysitting a friend’s 1-year-old when the child died from a fentanyl overdose. At that time, Curtis was out on bond in the case of her own child’s death. Curtis’ 17-day-old baby died in March 2022 in St. Louis City from what prosecutors called chronic methadone exposure.

In court on Thursday, prosecutors said in January 2020 Curtis had twins that were each born with drug exposure. They died when they were two days old.

According to prosecutors, Curtis has given birth to eight kids, none of which are in her custody. Most of her children were born with drug exposure.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.