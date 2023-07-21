Homicide detectives investigating double shooting in North City
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in North City Thursday evening.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Shawmut Place just after 5:00 p.m. Police say one man was shot in the upper body and the other was shot in the leg. Both victims were conscious and breathing when they were taken to a hospital.
Later, police said homicide detectives were called to the scene.
