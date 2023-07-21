Francis Howell School Board votes to do away with anti-racism resolution

ST. CHARLES COUNTY(KMOV) - In a 5-2 vote on Thursday, the Francis Howell school board decided to phase out an anti-racism resolution.

“I’m not sure the board needs a new resolution for every evil in society that we are against, such as racism,” says board member, Randy Cook.

”It makes me really upset because I feel like I’ve been failed by the Francis Howell school district for a very long time,” a district senior tells News 4. “It really hurts because I don’t think we should be going through this at all. It’s genuinely sad.”

The resolution was birthed following the death of George Floyd. It declared racism “a crisis that negatively impacts our students, our families, our community, and our staff.”

“All teachers are against racism and discrimination in this district,” says board member, Cook. “Is a student then to question a teacher that doesn’t have this resolution hung in this classroom?”

During the meeting, parents took to the podium to give testimonies about their children’s experiences.

“Having your hair touched with and played with as if you were a pet by your teacher. Having to worry about people behind you touch your hair or having to witness your classmates act slavery, pretending they’re being whipped by their masters because it’s funny,” says one parent.

Camella Johnson tells News 4 she saw this decision coming, and it forced her to quit her job as a teacher in the district after 15 years.

“This is a call to action for this community. That people come out and vote in the future for board members that represent all of us. Board members that do stand for inclusion and equity. We can’t stand on the sidelines anymore,” says former Francis Howell teacher, Camella Johnson.

The local NAACP chapters say they will take action in response to rescinding the anti-racism resolution.

The organization’s state and national liaisons have been alerted of the board’s decision.

