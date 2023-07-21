Surprise Squad
Eureka 10-year-old used hail storm as unique opportunity to make money

A Eureka 10-year-old is cashing in on the hailstorm that pounded his subdivision this past spring.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) -- A Eureka 10-year-old is cashing in on the hailstorm that pounded his subdivision this past spring.

Henry Parsons lives in the Legends Subdivision. Hundreds of his neighbors received new roofs after hail ripped through the neighborhood in April but after the damage a business was born. As roofs were repaired in the subdivision, Parsons noticed nails all over his yard.

“I thought, well, wouldn’t this be a problem for other people? So I went out and asked my mom if she could post it on the internet and boom there it went, everyone started emailing and texting her,” he said.

Parsons uses a magnet to scour landscaping and flower beds for nails left behind by roofing companies. His customers, many of them his neighbors, scramble to get on his calendar.

“His mother posted it on Facebook so, he has pictures with all the nails he finds and I have a big dog that’s out in the yard all the time so I was worried about her being out there with the nails,” said Mary Schamel.

Once he’s done, Parsons puts the rusty treasure into a bag and offers his findings to his customers. Then, it’s off to the next house.

With the money he’s earned so far, Parsons has bought a tackle box, tackle and a fishing rod and reel.

He has jobs on the books through the fall as more neighbors slowly get new roofs.

You can contact Parsons via email at henryfindsnails@gmail.com.

