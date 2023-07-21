East St. Louis man found dead in Washington County, Illinois

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A man from East St. Louis was found dead in Washington County, Illinois on Wednesday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Montez Pearson, 44, was found dead near Lunte Creek Road, which is west of Nashville, Illinois. The Illinois State Police Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation was requested to investigate.

A cause of death for the 44-year-old has not been released.

Anyone that can assist police with the investigation is encouraged to call 618-542-2171 ext. 1203.

