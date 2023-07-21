Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

East St. Louis man found dead in Washington County, Illinois

(Canva)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A man from East St. Louis was found dead in Washington County, Illinois on Wednesday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Montez Pearson, 44, was found dead near Lunte Creek Road, which is west of Nashville, Illinois. The Illinois State Police Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation was requested to investigate.

A cause of death for the 44-year-old has not been released.

Anyone that can assist police with the investigation is encouraged to call 618-542-2171 ext. 1203.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery players...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in MO and IL
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
Missouri Supreme Court
Missouri Supreme Court issues decision in abortion petition case
Fatal crash closes SB I-170 in Berkeley for several hours
Ferguson man killed in crash on I-170
Long vacant shopping center in North County to open this fall as community resource hub
Long vacant shopping center in North County to open this fall as community resource hub

Latest News

Mary Curtis is believed to be connected to the overdose deaths of four children.
Judge denies bond to pregnant woman believed to be connected to the overdose deaths of 4 children
Eric Porter is accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen car on July 20, 2023.
Ferguson man accused of leading police on chase that ended in crash near Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
A large law enforcement presence could be seen on the 600 block of S. Locust Street in...
19 accused Charleston, Mo.-based gang members indicted on federal drug charges
Surveillance photo showing the individual sought in connection with a June 6 robbery in Tower...
WANTED: Police release photos of suspects wanted for robbery in Tower Grove Park