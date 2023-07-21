Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Couple in hospice care makes final wish come true by going on date at Golden Corral

A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.
A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.(WXYZ via CNN Newsource)
By Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A couple in Michigan got to take part in their final wish by having a date at Golden Corral.

On Thursday, Larry and Betty Crabtree had a very special meal together.

They have been married for 58 years and are currently in hospice care.

The two have raised six children and entered home hospice within just a few months of each other.

Doctors have given Larry Crabtree six months to live and Betty Crabtree about a year.

So, they are making the most of their time.

The couple said they are visiting some of their favorite places along with spending time with the people they love.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
73-year-old woman dies after car crashes into South County home
An O’Fallon, Illinois family woke up early Sunday morning after bricks were thrown in their...
O’Fallon, Illinois home vandalized and pool filled with motor oil, tens of thousands of dollars in damages
July 20 evening seven-day
Less Humid & Cooler Friday, Big Heat Next Week
The flooding that occurred in the St. Louis area in 1993 caused a great deal destruction, and...
The Great Flood of ‘93: The big moves that saved 2 towns from erasure
In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery players...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in MO and IL

Latest News

Daniel Robinson and Dianna Hofer say they always wanted an apartment together but weren’t sure...
After years of living on the street, couple get first apartment together
A fire began Thursday at a Phoenix, Arizona, propane business.
100+ firefighters battle large fire at Arizona propane business
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice...
Former Trump State Department official convicted of attacking police during Capitol riot
Propane Fire.
Evacuations underway due to massive fire at Phoenix propane business