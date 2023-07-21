Cooler & Less Humid Today, Strong Signs of a Heat Wave Next Week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Cooler and Less Humid Today

Warm and Low Humidity Saturday

A Bit Hotter Sunday, Chance for Isolated Storm

Heat Wave Next Week: Upper 90s to Near 100

Today: Cooler and less humid! Some clouds roll in from mid-morning to mid-afternoon, but then we expect clearing in the evening. St. Louis will stay dry, but a spot shower is possible south of the metropolitan area from late morning into the mid-afternoon.

Your Weekend: Saturday will be dry and warm, but humidity will remain low. A great day by July standards! And Sunday looks mostly nice too, but we could see a few isolated showers or a storm pop up at times. The rain chance is only 30% Sunday.

Next Week: Big-time heat builds in starting Monday. As of now, we have highs in the mid to upper 90s through the work-week, but these forecast temperatures may go even higher as we get a better handle on how far the heat dome from the southwestern U.S. will build into our area. We don’t expect this heat wave to break until next weekend at the earliest.

