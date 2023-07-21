Surprise Squad
2 teens shot on same St. Louis street hours apart

(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two teenagers were shot on the same north St. Louis street hours apart on Thursday.

The first shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Hickory. According to police, a 17-year-old was shot in the groin. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.

The second shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the same block. Investigators said a 14-year-old suffered a graze wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

St. Louis police reported that multiple rifle-caliber shell casings were recovered at each scene. Investigators told News 4 at this time they have no definitive indication the shootings are related but they continue looking into the possibility they are.

No other details have been released.

