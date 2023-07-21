2 teens shot on same St. Louis street hours apart

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two teenagers were shot on the same north St. Louis street hours apart on Thursday.

The first shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Hickory. According to police, a 17-year-old was shot in the groin. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.

The second shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the same block. Investigators said a 14-year-old suffered a graze wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

St. Louis police reported that multiple rifle-caliber shell casings were recovered at each scene. Investigators told News 4 at this time they have no definitive indication the shootings are related but they continue looking into the possibility they are.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.